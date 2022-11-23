Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 155,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,777,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -165.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

