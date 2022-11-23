Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 391,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $162.62. 601,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,983,240. The stock has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $334.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

