Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 209 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.13. 19,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.58. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

