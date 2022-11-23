Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.12. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,972 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.
Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $885.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.