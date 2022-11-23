Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.12. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,972 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $885.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.