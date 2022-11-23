XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 6.3%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.05. Approximately 2,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,174,951.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,060.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,174,951.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,113 shares of company stock worth $3,280,997. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in XPEL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in XPEL by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

