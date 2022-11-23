XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 217,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,432,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 138.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

