Yuliya Gorbach Sells 4,400 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$39,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,187.06.

Yuliya Gorbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00.

Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.91. 28,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,966. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.03 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$373.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

