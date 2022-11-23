Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YUM opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,796,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.