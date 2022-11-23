Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.26). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

