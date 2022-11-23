Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NYSE MRO opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

