Zambesigold (ZGD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $115,533.62

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 34.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and $115,533.62 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.36 or 0.08730854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00470055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.45 or 0.28839770 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

