Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,603 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $206,666.82.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,913. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after buying an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

