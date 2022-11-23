Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $29,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

