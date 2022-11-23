Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.91-$3.94 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.48.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

