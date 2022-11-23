ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $36.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $73.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

