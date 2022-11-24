106,695 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,695 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.03.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,676. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

