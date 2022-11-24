10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 1,626 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 711,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,890. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $157.74.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of analysts have commented on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.