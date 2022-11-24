138,373 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for 0.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,989,000 after buying an additional 197,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,354,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,840,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.1 %

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

FYBR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,580. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

