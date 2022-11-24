1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Sold by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC trimmed its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin comprises 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.78% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of BCOW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

