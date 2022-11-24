2,066 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $339,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 145.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $146.45 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $378.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.97.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.