233,440 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $137,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $185,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,085.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,224 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 626,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,102. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

