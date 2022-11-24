3,732 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,501,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,384,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after buying an additional 321,582 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

