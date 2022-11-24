3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,691. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,875 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

