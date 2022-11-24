4,358 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 129,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $311,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.13 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60.

