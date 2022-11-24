513,246 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,330,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of Quanta Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

