54,240 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,183. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.