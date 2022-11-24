94,434 Shares in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Geospace Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 12,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,550. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

