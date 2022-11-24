ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,879.57

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $66.24 million and approximately $22,879.57 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,551.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00238070 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00063445 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,033.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

