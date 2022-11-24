Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

