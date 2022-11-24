Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 1689758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

Abingdon Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abingdon Health

In other news, insider Chris Henry Francis Yates acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 627 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £313,500 ($370,698.83).

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

