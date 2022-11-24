Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $294.53. 1,229,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,598. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

