Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.59. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.