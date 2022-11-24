Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00008517 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.72 million and $590,537.53 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,814 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

