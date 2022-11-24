Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

