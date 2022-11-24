Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang Sells 7,545 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 145,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

