Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

