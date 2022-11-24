Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after buying an additional 498,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE AL traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 226,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -66.07%.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

