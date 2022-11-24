Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €113.76 ($116.08) on Monday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.92.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

