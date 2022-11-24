Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,642,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.92 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

