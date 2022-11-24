Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALRM opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.73.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
