Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.73.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

