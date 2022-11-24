Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
Alger 35 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.
