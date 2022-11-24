Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,804. The stock has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.96.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

