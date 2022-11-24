Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,804. The stock has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

ATD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

