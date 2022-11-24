Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Tops $88.36 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $88.36 million and approximately $790,895.13 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.72 or 0.01826087 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012982 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00033763 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.01730216 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

