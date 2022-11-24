Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,865.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,895 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $98.82. 17,568,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,425,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

