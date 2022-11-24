Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 77,568 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

