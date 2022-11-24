Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $133.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Amedisys’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

