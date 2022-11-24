Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,801,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.14. 923,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,489. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

