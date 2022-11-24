American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

