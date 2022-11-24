American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in American Express were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



