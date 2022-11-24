American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Lowered by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,981,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after buying an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after buying an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.46. 463,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

